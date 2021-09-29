Major indices open higher (but off premarket levels) after yesterday's sharp declines

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 105 points or 0.31% at 34405

S&P index up 17.27 points or 0.4% at 4369.94



NASDAQ index up 81 points or 0.56% at 14627.78





Spot gold is up to dollars and $0.83 or 0.16% at $1736

Spot silver is going the other way and is currently down $0.70 or -3.15% at $21.72



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.29 at $74.87



Bitcoin is rebounding today but off it's highs. It currently trades up $1025 and $42,087

in the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield is down -2.1 basis points at 1.5150%. The low yield did dip below the 1.500 level to 1.494%. The other yields along the curve are also modestly lower with the yields down -1 basis points to-2.1 basis points:

A look around the other markets as US stock trading gets underway:









The USD is now the strongest of the major currencies as the GBPUSD and the EURUSD are breaking to new 2021 lows. The GBPUSD just broke below the old low at 1.34498.