Major indices open higher (but off premarket levels) after yesterday's sharp declines
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index had its worst day since March yesterday. S&P had its worst day since May.The major indices are opening with gains, but off the premarket highs implied by the futures. Yesterday, the NASDAQ has its worst day since March. The S&P has its worst day since May.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 105 points or 0.31% at 34405
- S&P index up 17.27 points or 0.4% at 4369.94
- NASDAQ index up 81 points or 0.56% at 14627.78
A look around the other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is up to dollars and $0.83 or 0.16% at $1736
- Spot silver is going the other way and is currently down $0.70 or -3.15% at $21.72
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.29 at $74.87
- Bitcoin is rebounding today but off it's highs. It currently trades up $1025 and $42,087
The USD is now the strongest of the major currencies as the GBPUSD and the EURUSD are breaking to new 2021 lows. The GBPUSD just broke below the old low at 1.34498.