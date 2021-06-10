Major indices open higher despite the higher inflation

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up 17.14 points or 0.41% 4236.53



NASDAQ index up 12.55 points or 0.09% at 13924.89



Dow industrial average up 203 points or 0.59% at 34655.



A look around the other markets currently shows:



Spot gold -3 dollars or -0.17% at $1885.25.



Spot silver -8 cents or -0.3% at $27.69



WTI crude oil futures up $0.34 or 0.49% at $70.30. The high price reached $70.53. The low price extended to $69.29.



Bitcoin is trading up $1100 or 3.06% $37,529

In the US debt market, yields are higher after the CPI data. The 10 year yield one from about 1.50% to a high yield of 1.533%. The currently trades at 1.508%.











A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the GBP as the strongest of the majors, while the CHF is now the weakest. However, levels are off extremes as well as traders chop. The EURUSD just moved to a new low for the week, taking out the low from Monday at 1.2144, but only to 1.4126 (can we get a break that has momentum on the break?????)







