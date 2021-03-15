Major indices open mixed. Dow looking for its seventh straight up day

S&P, Dow, Russell 2000 closed the record highs on Friday





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index +3.35 points or +0.09% at 3946.56



NASDAQ index -21 points or -0.16% at 13297



Dow plus hundred 33 points or is +0.42% 32919.80

In other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold up $4.50 or 0.26% $1731.20



spot silver up $0.22 or 0.84% $26.14



WTI crude oil futures $-0.79 or -1.20% $64.83



Bitcoin is down $3200 or -5.32% of $57,076 IN the US that market, yields have tilted to the downside: 2 year, 0.151%, +0.4 basis points

five year 0.837%, -0.3 basis points



10 year 1.612%, -1.2 basis points

30 year 2.364%, -1.4 basis points IN the forex, the NZD and CHF have switched spots since the start of the New York session for the strongest spot. The AUD remains the weakest. The USD remains mixed but modestly higher from the early NY session levels.



The major indices are openly mixed to start the NY trading week (after opening higher). The Dow is working on its seventh consecutive up day. The S&P, Dow and Russell 2000 will closed a record highs on Friday. The NASDAQ is still some 5.5% away from its record high.