Major indices open higher in the US. NASDAQ stocks lead the way
The major US indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ leading the way. A snapshot of the indices currently shows:
- NASDAQ index up 78 points or 0.69% at 11442.67
- S&P index up 18.7 points or 0.55% at 3438.16
- Dow industrial average up 123 points or 0.44% at 28426.68
IBM is leading the way in the Dow after announcing it would spin off the managed infrastructure services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company. It shares are up 7.52%. American Express is up 1.89% and Boeing is up 1.44% in the Dow industrial average.