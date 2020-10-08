Major indices open higher in the US. NASDAQ stocks lead the way

NASDAQ index up 78 points or 0.69% at 11442.67



S&P index up 18.7 points or 0.55% at 3438.16



Dow industrial average up 123 points or 0.44% at 28426.68



IBM is leading the way in the Dow after announcing it would spin off the managed infrastructure services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company. It shares are up 7.52%. American Express is up 1.89% and Boeing is up 1.44% in the Dow industrial average.









