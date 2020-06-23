Major indices open higher. New record highs for the NASDAQ

The major indices come off the highs from premarket levels



The major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ trading to a new record high. However, the indices have come off premarket levels. The Dow was up around 380 points in pre-New York trading the NASDAQ was up near 80 points. They are both well off those levels - but still higher.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up 23.49 points or 0.75% at 3141.35



NASDAQ index is up 58.65 points or 0.58% 10115.12



Dow industrial average is up 233.55 points or 0.90% at 26258.53



2 year 0.187%, -0.4 basis points



5 year 0.3347%, -014 basis points



10 year 0.725%, +1.6 basis points



30 year 1.493%, +2.9 basis points

Gold is trading higher and jumped to its highest level since October 2012. The current prices up $10.10 or 0.58% $1764.70. The high price extended to $1767.29.



WTI crude oil futures are higher but off there highest levels for the day the July contract is up $0.30 or 0.74% at $41.03. The high price reached $41.63. The August contract is currently up $0.32 or 0.78% of $41.17. It's high price reached $41.74.



The US dollar as moved to the downside is now the weakest currency of the majors.





in the US debt market, yields are now trading mixed: