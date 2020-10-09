Major indices open higher with the gains similar amongst the indices

S&P index up 21 points or 0.62% the 3468.20

NASDAQ index up 75 points or 0.66% 11496

Dow industrial average up 157 points or 0.56% at 28584

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $25 or 1.33% $1919.37

spot silver is up $0.72 or 3.01% at $24.57

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.24 or -0.58% at $40.95 US yields are trading little changed:

2 year 0.148%, -0.1 basis point

5 year 0.331%, -0.6 basis points

10 year 0.778%, -0.6 basis points

30 year 1.586, unchanged In the Forex, the USD has maintained and increased its weakest currency advantage over the majors in early NY trading. The NZD and AUD are the strongest.









The dollar is trading to new lows vs the EUR, GBP, JPY CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD in the current hourly bars.











