Major US indices open in the red

in other markets at the open:



2 year, 0.1645%, -0.1 basis points

5 year 0.899%, -2.2 basis points

10 year 1.688%, -1.2 basis points

30 year 2.345%, unchanged

In the Forex, the order of the strongest to the weakest has shifted around since the start of the US session. The JPY is the strongest now - taking over from the USD. The GBP is the weakest - squeezing below the NZD which was the weakest of the start of the New York session. The USD and move back to being mixed with gains versus the GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD and declines vs the EUR, JPY and CHF.