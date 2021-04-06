Major US indices open in the red
Technical Analysis
Modest declines at the US openThe major US indices are opening in the red with modest declines after yesterday's sharp gains that saw the S&P index and Dow industrial average closed at record highs. The snapshot of the markets currently show:
- S&P index -6.08 points or -0.15% at 4071.83
- NASDAQ index -20.695 points or -0.15% at 13684.89
- Dow -67.36 points or -0.20% at 33459.83
in other markets at the open:
- Spot gold is up $10.71 or 0.62% at $1738.98.
- Spot silver is up $0.22 or 0.92% at $25.10
- WTI crude oil futures are up $1.48 or 2.52% at $60.13
- Bitcoin is trading down $211 or -0.36% at $58,573.40
in the US debt market, yields are lower/mixed
- 2 year, 0.1645%, -0.1 basis points
- 5 year 0.899%, -2.2 basis points
- 10 year 1.688%, -1.2 basis points
- 30 year 2.345%, unchanged
In the Forex, the order of the strongest to the weakest has shifted around since the start of the US session. The JPY is the strongest now - taking over from the USD. The GBP is the weakest - squeezing below the NZD which was the weakest of the start of the New York session. The USD and move back to being mixed with gains versus the GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD and declines vs the EUR, JPY and CHF.