Major indices open lower (and going lower)

Trade at lows in early trading

The major US indices are trading lower and the price has continued to the downside. We are currently trading at session lows.





S&P index -13.85 points or -0.42% at 3232.52. The low reached 3232.43



NASDAQ index -28.29 points or -0.31% at 9043.27. The low reached 9042.55



Dow -129 points or -0.44% at 28576. The low reached 28569.73

In other markets:



Spot gold is up $4 and and $0.70 toward 0.3% at $1570.30



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.57 or -0.90% at $60.70

In the US debt market yields are marginally lower with yields less than 1 basis point on the day across the curve.





