Major US indices open lower

NASDAQ index near unchanged

The major US indices have opened the session on the downside. The biggest negative is in the Dow 30 stocks. The NASDAQ index is trading near unchanged. A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:



S&P index, -7.07 points or -0.23% at 3037.24



NASDAQ index -1.407 points or -0.01% at 9488.46



Dow industrial average, -117.75 points or -0.46% at 25265.30



spot gold is up $3.54 or 0.20% at $1733.78



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.03 or -2.9% at $34.46

in the US debt market, yields are being pushed up in the longer end with the 30 year yield up 5.28 basis points at 1.459%. The 10 year yield is up 2.2 basis points at 0.6754%. The 2 year yield is near unchanged levels at 0.162%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In other markets as stock trading gets underway: