Major indices open lower after the clean sweep of record high closes yesterday

Nasdaq, S&P, Dow, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs

The major indices are opening lower after the clean sweep of record high closes yesterday which saw the NASDAQ, S&P, Dow and Russell 2000 all close at all-time record highs.





A snapshot of the open is showing:



S&P index -8.75 points or -0.23% of 3907



NASDAQ -16 points or -0.11% at 13973



Dow down 100 points or -0.32% the 31290 in other markets



spot gold is trading up all $11 or 0.60% at $1842.



Spot silver is trading up $0.28 1.05% $27.56



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.41 of -0.71% at $57.56

The price of bitcoin is trading up $1620 or 3.61% of $46,316. However that is off its high price of $48,200. The the low price for the digital currency today comes in at $44,300.

In the US debt market, yields are lower led by declines in the longer end. The 30 year bond yield is down -2.2 basis points to 1.931%. The 10 year yield is down -2.1 basis points to 1.150%.











A snapshot of the forex market shows the CHF remains the strongest of the majors, while the CAD has taken over as the weakest of the majors from the USD (see post on USDCAD here).









