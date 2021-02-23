Major indices open lower as traders await Yellen... I mean Powell testimony

NASDAQ down 2% (whoops on the headline)

The major indices are opening lower as traders awaiting Yellen testimony and continue to get spooked by higher rates and overvalued stocks.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index 28.48 points or -0.73% at 3848.02



NASDAQ index -256 points or -1.89% at 13276.79



Dow -107.3 points or -0.34% at 31414.39

spot gold is trading down $2.70 -0.15% at 1806.40.



Spot silver is down $0.34 -1.23% at $27.78



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.60 or -0.94% is $60.82

in the US debt market, yields are mixed with the longer end a touch higher:

2 year 0.110%, unchanged



5 year 0.585%, -1.2 basis points



10 year 1.365%, unchanged



30 year 2.188%, +1.5 basis points

In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest and the CHF remains the weakest. The US dollar has moved higher since the start of the North American session.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

in other markets: