Major indices open lower in early choppy trading

Dow industrial average leading the way lower as Boeing and Disney slump





S&P index -32.10 points or -1.13% at 2798.61. The low reached 2797.85 so far. The high was up at 2815.01



NASDAQ index -55.358 points or -0.64% at 8549.59. The low reached 8537.82. The high extended to 8562.87



the Dow industrial average is trading down -357.12 points or -1.51% at 23366. The low reached 23361.16 so far. The high extended to 23581.55



Boeing shares are currently trading down $-7.30 or -5.47% at $126, while Disney shares are trading down $4.33 or -4.10% at $101.19



See here for global coronavirus case data

The major US indices are opening a lower with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the downside. Shares of Boeing and Disney are leading the way in the Dow 30. A snapshot of the major indices 10 minutes into the opening is showing: