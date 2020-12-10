Major indices open lower. NASDAQ the weakest

Technical Analysis

NASDAQ index down around -0.8%

The major indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ leading the way for the 2nd consecutive day. Recall from yesterday, the NASDAQ index fell by 243 points or 1.94%. The Dow industrial average performed relatively better with only a decline of -0.34%

The snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index -18 points or -0.49% 3654.76
  • NASDAQ index -92 points or -0.75% at 12246
  • Dow industrial average -90 points or -0.31% at 29975
The markets were spooked by the weaker than expected jobless claims data today. Also concerns about Covid stimulus - or lack thereof - has the markets trading more cautiously and to the downside.
