Major indices open lower. NASDAQ the weakest
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index down around -0.8%The major indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ leading the way for the 2nd consecutive day. Recall from yesterday, the NASDAQ index fell by 243 points or 1.94%. The Dow industrial average performed relatively better with only a decline of -0.34%
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index -18 points or -0.49% 3654.76
- NASDAQ index -92 points or -0.75% at 12246
- Dow industrial average -90 points or -0.31% at 29975
The markets were spooked by the weaker than expected jobless claims data today. Also concerns about Covid stimulus - or lack thereof - has the markets trading more cautiously and to the downside.