Major indices open lower. NASDAQ the weakest

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -18 points or -0.49% 3654.76



NASDAQ index -92 points or -0.75% at 12246



Dow industrial average -90 points or -0.31% at 29975

The markets were spooked by the weaker than expected jobless claims data today. Also concerns about Covid stimulus - or lack thereof - has the markets trading more cautiously and to the downside.

The major indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ leading the way for the 2nd consecutive day. Recall from yesterday, the NASDAQ index fell by 243 points or 1.94%. The Dow industrial average performed relatively better with only a decline of -0.34%