Major indices open lower to start the trading week

S&P and Dow industrial average closed at record on Friday





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index -1.62 points or -0.04% at 4127.18



NASDAQ index -30.299 points or -0.22% at 13869.88



Dow industrial average -29.71 points or -0.09% at 33770.89

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold is trading down $6.41 or -0.37% at 1737.37.

Spot silver is down $0.16 or -0.65% at $25.10



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.07 or 1.77% at $60.37



Bitcoin is trading up $750 or 1.25% at $60,413 in the US debt market, yields are higher ahead of the three and 10 year note auction's later today:

two year 0.162%, +0.8 basis points



five year 0.888%, +2.5 basis points



10 year 1.676%, +1.8 basis points



30 year 2.347%, +1.8 basis points

The major indices are opening with modest declines across the board after the gains on Friday. Both the S&P and Dow industrial average closed at record levels to end the trading week.