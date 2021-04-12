Major indices open lower to start the trading week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P and Dow industrial average closed at record on Friday

The major indices are opening with modest declines across the board after the gains on Friday. Both the S&P and Dow industrial average closed at record levels to end the trading week.

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
  • S&P index -1.62 points or -0.04% at 4127.18
  • NASDAQ index -30.299 points or -0.22% at 13869.88
  • Dow industrial average -29.71 points or -0.09% at 33770.89
In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
  • Spot gold is trading down $6.41 or -0.37% at 1737.37.
  • Spot silver is down $0.16 or -0.65% at $25.10
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $1.07 or 1.77% at $60.37
  • Bitcoin is trading up $750 or 1.25% at $60,413
in the US debt market, yields are higher ahead of the three and 10 year note auction's later today:
  • two year 0.162%, +0.8 basis points
  • five year 0.888%, +2.5 basis points
  • 10 year 1.676%, +1.8 basis points
  • 30 year 2.347%, +1.8 basis points
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose