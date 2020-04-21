Major indices open lower with the Dow leading the way to the downside

NASDAQ index down but performing better relatively





A snapshot of the major indices 4 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index -50.10 points or -1.77% at 2773.06



NASDAQ index -111.59 points or -1.3% at 8449.13



Dow is down -535 points or -2.26% at 23115.04 in other markets:

spot gold is trading down $20.68 or -1.22% at $1674.97 is being helped by the stronger dollar



the June contract for crude oil is trading down $6.06 or 29.66% at $14.37. The May contract goes off today and is trading at $2.55. That's up 106.78% from the close yesterday in very volatile trading

in the US debt market yields remain lower and the yield curve is a flattening:

2 year 0.1913%. Down 1 basis point.



5 year 0.313%, -2.8 basis points



10 year 0.555%, -5.0 basis points



30 year 1.137%, -7.9 basis points

See here for global coronavirus case data

The major indices are opening lower with the Dow leading the way to the downside. The NASDAQ index is also lower but performing better relatively. Stocks like Amazon and Netflix are helping the NASDAQ index. Energy and financial stocks are under pressure. IBM is also lower after earnings yesterday.