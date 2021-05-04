Major indices open lower with the NASDAQ down -1% in early trading

S&P down for the fourth time in six days. Nasdaq on a 4 day losing streak

The major US indices are opening and trading lower on the day with the NASDAQ index now down over 1% as investors rotation out of big cap tech.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -22.67 points or -0.53% at 4170.11



NASDAQ index -153 points or -1.11% at 13740



Dow -63 points or -0.19% at 34052

Spot gold is trading down -2 dollars -0.12% at $1790.70.

Spot silver is up 6.7 cents or 0.25% $26.97

WTI crude oil futures are up $1.10 or 1.72% at $65.61



Bitcoin is trading down -$950 or -1.64% at $55880 In the US that market, yields are reacting to the lower stock prices and moving to the downside. The 10 year is now down -1.17 basis points. The 30 year is down -2.4 basis points.



In the forex, the USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest.





In other markets, as the US stock trading gets underway: