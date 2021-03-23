Major indices down in early New York trading. Modest declines for the major indices
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index finds sellers at the open.The major indices are lower in early trading. Yesterday all three indices closed higher with the NASDAQ leading the charge. The Dow was the laggard. The NASDAQ opened higher but has since turned modestly negative.
The snapshot of the market currently shows
- S&P index is down -6.4 points or -0.17% at 3934.50
- NASDAQ index -11 points or -0.08% at 13366
- Dow industrial average down -79 points or -0.24% 32653
In other markets,
- Spot gold has turned down by about -$5.00 or -0.29% at $1734
- spot silver is trading down $0.46 or -1.8% $25.28
- WTI crude oil futures are down sharply by $-2.62 or -4.28% at $58.92
- Bitcoin is currently up $805 or 1.48% at $55,370
in the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels:
- two year 0.831%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.812%
- five year 0.831%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.812%
- 10 year 1.654%, -4.0 basis points. The low yield reached 1.624%
- 30 year 2.367%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 2.332%