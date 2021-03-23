Major indices down in early New York trading. Modest declines for the major indices

In other markets,



in the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels:

two year 0.831%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.812%



five year 0.831%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.812%



10 year 1.654%, -4.0 basis points. The low yield reached 1.624%



30 year 2.367%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 2.332%



in the Forex, the JPY and USD remain the strongest of the majors. The NZD is widening its lead as the weakest. The NZDUSD fell below its 100 day moving average today at 0.7109 and as continue to trend lower. The pair currently trades at session lows near 0.7022.