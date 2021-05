Major indices open higher. NASDAQ lags

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher with five year yield up the .9 basis points. The 30 year bond is up 3.3 basis points. The U.S. Treasury will auction off seven year notes at 1 PM ET.



In the forex, the strongest the weakest have been mixed up since the start of the North American session . The CAD is now the strongest of the majors, taking over that spot from the GBPUSD. The JPY is now the weakest, taking over that spot from the CHF at the start of the NA session. The USD has moved marginally higher since the open with gains vs the JPY and CHF leading the charge. Both are trading near new highs for the day. Meanwhile the USDCAD is making new lows.