Major indices open little changed

S&P closed at a record level yesterday





A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index up 0.92 points or 0.02% at 4142.51



Nasdaq up 2.432 points or 0.02% at 13998.53

Dow +58 points or 0.17% at 33735.55 in other markets:

Spot gold is trading down $7.65 or -0.44% 1737.86

Spot silver is down six cents or -0.24% $25.28

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.21 or 2.01% $61.39



Bitcoin ahead of the Coinbase first trade is up $1045 or 1.65% $64,244.78 in the US debt market, yields are trading higher:

2 year 0.163%, +0.4 basis points

5 year 0.859%, +2.4 basis points

10 year 1.639%, +2.4 basis points

30 year 2.317%, +2.3 basis points A snapshot of the Forex market, continues to show the NZD as the strongest of the majors (and breaking to new highs as I type). It is widening its lead versus the AUD in early North American trading. The CAD and CHF are the weakest.







The major indices are opening mixed/little changed as focus turns toward the first day of trading in Coinbase. Chatter is the $250 reference prices more is quite a bit higher (like over $500-$600). It will likely take a while for the first trade. The symbol is COIN. That would value the company at over $100B.