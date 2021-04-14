Major indices open little changed
Technical Analysis
S&P closed at a record level yesterdayThe major indices are opening mixed/little changed as focus turns toward the first day of trading in Coinbase. Chatter is the $250 reference prices more is quite a bit higher (like over $500-$600). It will likely take a while for the first trade. The symbol is COIN. That would value the company at over $100B.
A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index up 0.92 points or 0.02% at 4142.51
- Nasdaq up 2.432 points or 0.02% at 13998.53
- Dow +58 points or 0.17% at 33735.55
in other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $7.65 or -0.44% 1737.86
- Spot silver is down six cents or -0.24% $25.28
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.21 or 2.01% $61.39
- Bitcoin ahead of the Coinbase first trade is up $1045 or 1.65% $64,244.78
in the US debt market, yields are trading higher:
- 2 year 0.163%, +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 0.859%, +2.4 basis points
- 10 year 1.639%, +2.4 basis points
- 30 year 2.317%, +2.3 basis points
A snapshot of the Forex market, continues to show the NZD as the strongest of the majors (and breaking to new highs as I type). It is widening its lead versus the AUD in early North American trading. The CAD and CHF are the weakest.