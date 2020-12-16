Major indices open modestly higher in the US

Dow Jones industrial average unchanged at 30199



S&P index up 2.64 points or 0.07% at 3697.26



NASDAQ index up 20.479 points or 0.16% at 12615.52



The markets are at odds with weaker data at of the US being offset by expectations for Covid stimulus deal and hopes for vaccination ramp up. The FOMC decision will be later today at 2 PM ET. The expectations are for no change in rates. However there is some rumblings about the potential for a twist into longer dated buying of treasuries by the Fed.









