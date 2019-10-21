Major indices open the day (and the week) with gains. Nasdaq leads the charge.

Dow stocks lag

The US major indices open the day (and the week) with gains. The market is being led by the NASDAQ index. The Dow Industrail Average is the laggard.





The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the open is showing:

the S&P index up 14.16 points or 0.47% at 3000.25.



The NASDAQ index is up 51 points or 0.64% at 8141

The Dow is up 21 points or 0.06% at 26790.





In the US debt market, treasury yields are rising with the yield curve steepening. The 2 year yield is up 1.9 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 3.1 basis points. The 2-10 spread is up to 18.78 basis points from 18.0 on the close on Friday.