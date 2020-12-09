Major indices open up mixed. NASDAQ lags after record closes this week

Dow industrial average leads the way to the upside





The snapshot of the markets 7 minutes into the opening currently shows:

NASDAQ index -22 points or -0.17% at 12561



S&P index +6.5 points or 0.18% at 3708.95



Dow industrial average up 134 points or 0.45% at 30307. The new all-time high comes in at 30313.17.

The major indices are opening up with mixed results. The NASDAQ index is lower after 2 consecutive record closes to start the week. The S&P index is modestly higher after its record close. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside and it currently trades at a new record high.