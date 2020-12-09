Major indices open up mixed. NASDAQ lags after record closes this week
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average leads the way to the upsideThe major indices are opening up with mixed results. The NASDAQ index is lower after 2 consecutive record closes to start the week. The S&P index is modestly higher after its record close. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside and it currently trades at a new record high.
The snapshot of the markets 7 minutes into the opening currently shows:
- NASDAQ index -22 points or -0.17% at 12561
- S&P index +6.5 points or 0.18% at 3708.95
- Dow industrial average up 134 points or 0.45% at 30307. The new all-time high comes in at 30313.17.