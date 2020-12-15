Major indices open up with solid gains

NASDAQ/S&P indices leads the way





Today there is a rebound in the major indices with the NASDAQ and S&P vying for the strongest.





The snapshot a few minutes into the opening is showing:

NASDAQ index up 99 points or 0.79% at 12538



S&P index up 26.7 points or 0.73% of 3674.20



Dow industrial average up 168 points or 0.56% at 30029

In other markets as stock trading gets underway:

spot gold is up $22.30 or 1.22% 1849.65.



Spot silver is up $0.54 or 2.28% at $24.38



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.39 or 0.83% at $47.38

In the US debt market, yields have moved higher:

2 year 0.119%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.371%, +1.43 basis points



10 year 0.914%, +2.1 basis points



30 year 1.66%, +2.5 basis points

In the forex market, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors, while the NZD remains the weakest (that was the order at the start of the NY session). The USD is mixed with declines vs. GBP, JPY and CAD, and gains vs NZD. The greenback is marginally changed vs. the EUR, CHF and AUD in the snapshot.





Yesterday was a mix day for US stocks with the S&P index and the Dow industrial average falling, while the NASDAQ index rose. Levels also closed near lows for the day. The Dow industrial average it and all time high earlier in the session yesterday only to fail and close lower.