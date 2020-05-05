Major indices open with gains
Technical Analysis
Indices rose and close near highs of the day yesterday
Yesterday the major indices opened lower on concerns about US – China trade concerns, but by the close was able to claw back those losses and close near session highs. The S&P index rose by 0.43%. The NASDAQ index rose by 1.23%, and the Dow rose by 0.11%.
Today we are seeing follow through buying. The major indices are opening with gains of about 1%.
A snapshot of the major indices are showing:
in the US debt market, yields are higher with a steeper yield curve:
- S&P index up 28.65 points or 1.01% at 2871.39
- NASDAQ up 98.29 points or 1.13% at 8809
- Dow up 223 points or 0.94% at 23973.66
- 2year 0.184%, +0.2 basis points
- 5 year 0.373%, +0.9 basis points
- 10 year 0.663%, +2.9 basis points
- 30 year 1.329%, +5.3 basis points
Spot gold is trading down $1.40 or -0.9% that $1700.90
WTI crude oil futures are trading up sharply by $3.30 or 16.2% at $23.68
Brent crude oil hits $30 a barrel for the 1st time since April 15