Major indices open with gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Indices rose and close near highs of the day yesterday

Yesterday the major indices opened lower on concerns about US – China trade concerns, but by the close was able to claw back those losses and close near session highs. The S&P index rose by 0.43%. The NASDAQ index rose by 1.23%, and the Dow rose by 0.11%.

Today we are seeing follow through buying. The major indices are opening with gains of about 1%.

A snapshot of the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index up 28.65 points or 1.01% at 2871.39
  • NASDAQ up 98.29 points or 1.13% at 8809
  • Dow up 223 points or 0.94% at 23973.66
in the US debt market, yields are higher with a steeper yield curve:
  • 2year 0.184%, +0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.373%, +0.9 basis points
  • 10 year 0.663%, +2.9 basis points
  • 30 year 1.329%, +5.3 basis points
Spot gold is trading down $1.40 or -0.9% that $1700.90
WTI crude oil futures are trading up sharply by $3.30 or 16.2% at $23.68
Brent crude oil hits $30 a barrel for the 1st time since April 15
See here for global coronavirus case data
