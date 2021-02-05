Major indices open with gains. Record highs for the S&P and NASDAQ

A snapshot of the indices currently shows:

S&P index up 18 points or 0.46% at 3889



NASDAQ index up 34 points or 0.25% at 13813



Dow industrial average up 177 points or 0.56% the 31226



in other markets:



spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.31% at $1800



spot silver is trading up $0.22 or 0.86% $26.57



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.97 or 1.73% of $57.20. The high price reached $57.29



bitcoin is trading up $450 or 1.19% at $38120

the US dollar has gone weaker since the employment release. It remains just above the JPY as the weakest of the major currency pairs. The AUD is the strongest.











The jobs report took a little steam out of the yield rise. The 10 year yield move down to 1.127%,. It is currently trading at 1.148%. The 30 year backed off to 1.92% and currently trades at 1.94%. The high yield reached just below the 2.0% level at 1.985% for the 30 year bond









