Major indices open with gains.
Technical Analysis
S&P trades at a new record highThe major indices are opening with gains of about 0.5% to 0.6% across the board (while the NASDAQ is currently up 0.68%).
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 21.28 points or 0.57% at 3722.45
- NASDAQ index up 84.73 points or 0.67% at 12742.92
- Dow up 142.10 points or 0.47% at 30296.64
The NASDAQ index is trading to a new all time high as is the S&P index (above 3712). The Dow industrial average reached a high of 30323.78. That is just short of the all-time high at 30325.79 reached on Monday.