Major indices open with gains.

S&P trades at a new record high





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index up 21.28 points or 0.57% at 3722.45



NASDAQ index up 84.73 points or 0.67% at 12742.92



Dow up 142.10 points or 0.47% at 30296.64

The NASDAQ index is trading to a new all time high as is the S&P index (above 3712). The Dow industrial average reached a high of 30323.78. That is just short of the all-time high at 30325.79 reached on Monday.

