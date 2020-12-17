Major indices open with gains.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P trades at a new record high

The major indices are opening with gains of about 0.5% to 0.6% across the board (while the NASDAQ is currently up 0.68%).

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 21.28 points or 0.57% at 3722.45
  • NASDAQ index up 84.73 points or 0.67% at 12742.92
  • Dow up 142.10 points or 0.47% at 30296.64
The NASDAQ index is trading to a new all time high as is the S&P index (above 3712). The Dow industrial average reached a high of 30323.78. That is just short of the all-time high at 30325.79 reached on Monday.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose