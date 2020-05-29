Major indices open with mixed results

NASDAQ higher. S&P and Dow lower

A few minutes into the US opening for the day and month end, the major indices are showing mixed results in up and down trading.







The NASDAQ index is higher on the day while the S&P and Dow industrial average are currently lower.







The snapshot 3 minutes into the opening is showing



S&P index -3.28 points or -0.11% at 3026.45



NASDAQ index +34 points or 0.37% at 9403.5



Dow industrial average -90.41 points or -0.36% at 25310.23







Spot gold is trading up $12.25 or 0.71% at $1730.60



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.69 or -2.05% at $33.03



US 2 year yields are trading down -0.3 basis points at 0.166%. The 10 year yield is down -1.9 basis points at 0.670%



See here for global coronavirus case data

After the executive order from Pres. Trump aimed at social media companies, Twitter is trading down -1.5%. While Facebook shares are up marginally.