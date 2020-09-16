Major indices open with relatively modest gains
Technical Analysis
Gains are in the 0.2% to 0.35% rangeThe major US stock indices are opening with relatively modest gains.
A snapshot of the indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 11.39 points or 0.33% 3412.59
- NASDAQ index up 34.77 points or 0.31% at 11225.10
- Dow industrial average up 68.35 points or 0.24% at 28063.95
In other markets after the soft retail sales report this morning shows:
- Spot Gold up $14.50 or 0.74% at $1968.50.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.16 or 0.61% at $27.30
- WTI crude oil futures are trading near highs at $39.33. That's up $1.05 or 2.67%
In the US debt market, yields are lower:
- 2 year 0.133%, -0.6 basis points
- 5 year 0.259%, -1.2 basis points
- 10 year 0.662%, -1.6 basis points
- 30 year 1.409%, -2.2 basis points
In the forex market, the JPY has moved higher with the USDJPY moving to new lows after retail sales. The dollar has strengthened against the EUR, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD on more risk off flows (or so it seems). The dollar is still weaker but off the weakest levels of the day.