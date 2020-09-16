Major indices open with relatively modest gains

In other markets after the soft retail sales report this morning shows:



2 year 0.133%, -0.6 basis points



5 year 0.259%, -1.2 basis points



10 year 0.662%, -1.6 basis points



30 year 1.409%, -2.2 basis points



In the forex market, the JPY has moved higher with the USDJPY moving to new lows after retail sales. The dollar has strengthened against the EUR, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD on more risk off flows (or so it seems). The dollar is still weaker but off the weakest levels of the day.

