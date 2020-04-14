Major indices open with solid gains

S&P up near 50 points Dow up over 400 points

a few minutes into the opening and US stocks are enjoying a solid gains to the upside. Looking at the major indices:



the S&P index is up 51 points or 1.85% at 2813



the NASDAQ index is up 167 points or 2.04% at 8358



the Dow industrial average is up 418 points or 1.80% at 23820



With the dollar lower, the price of gold is trading higher. The current price is up around $16 or 0.94% at $1731



WTI crude oil futures are not faring as well. Despite hopes for a coronavirus increase, the price of oil is still pondering whether or not the supply cuts from OPEC+ (and friends) is enough to stop up the excess supply. Also the demand-side is still in question. The price of WTI crude oil is currently down $0.85 or -3.75% at $21.57

In the US debt market yields are trading lower:

2 year 0.231%, -1.4 basis points



5 year 0.415%, -3.3 basis points



10 year 0.737%, -3.3 basis points



30 year 1.40%, -0.6 basis points

In other markets: