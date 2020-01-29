Major indices open with solid gains but as earnings not scaring investors

Dow pushed higher by Boeing

Boeing earnings were much weaker than expectations and the company announced its 1st loss for the year since 1997. However, the market is shrugging off the numbers in favor of looking ahead toward the future after the Max problems are fixed and the backlog of orders lead to a reversal of their fortunes.







Apple shares are a different story as their earnings handily beat expectations.





The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening is showing:





S&P index up 14.73 points or 0.45% at 3290.97



NASDAQ index up 52.116 points or 0.56% at 9321.79



Dow up 185 points or 0.64% at 28908.03



Tesla, Facebook, Microsoft will report after the close today. Amazon reports tomorrow.