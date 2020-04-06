Major indices open with solid gains on risk on flows

Better coronavirus data helps the stocks at the week's opening

The major indices area opening with solid gains as better coronavirus data helps the stocks and risk on sentiment. 

The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index is up 97 points or 3.9% at 2585.74
  • NASDAQ index is up 273.69 points or 3.71% at 7646.77
  • Dow is up 874.29 points or 4.15% at 21926.82
In other markets:
  • spot gold is up $17 or 1.03% at $1637.90
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.40 or 4.98% to $26.97
in the US debt market yields are higher:
  • 2 year 0.254%, +2.4 basis points
  • 5 year 0.427%, +4.2 basis points
  • 10 year 0.657%, +6.2 basis points
  • 30 year 1.284%, +7.5 basis points
