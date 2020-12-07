Major indices open mixed in the US. Dow 4-day win streak in jeopardy

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

All major indices closed at record levels on Friday

The major indices are opening mixed in the US. The NASDAQ is higher. The S&P and Dow industrial average are lower.

The Dow is working on a 4 day win streak. All major indices closed at record levels on Friday.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index -6.58 points or -0.19% at 3692.50
  • NASDAQ index up 12.6 points or 0.10% at 12478.50
  • Dow industrial average at -67 points or -0.22% at 30150
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $1.62 or 0.09% at $1840.34.
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.22 of -0.93% at $23.96
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.43 -0.93% $45.84
  • Bitcoin on Coinbase is trade near unchanged levels on the day at $19,206 (down $41 on the day).
Yields in the US remain lower with the yield curve flattening.

US yields are lower with a flatter yield curveIn the forex market, the CHF remains the strongest, while the GBP is the weakest but off the lows for the day. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose