Major indices open mixed in the US. Dow 4-day win streak in jeopardy

The Dow is working on a 4 day win streak. All major indices closed at record levels on Friday.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index -6.58 points or -0.19% at 3692.50



NASDAQ index up 12.6 points or 0.10% at 12478.50



Dow industrial average at -67 points or -0.22% at 30150

in other markets:



spot gold is trading up $1.62 or 0.09% at $1840.34.

Spot silver is trading down $0.22 of -0.93% at $23.96



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.43 -0.93% $45.84



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trade near unchanged levels on the day at $19,206 (down $41 on the day).

Yields in the US remain lower with the yield curve flattening.





In the forex market, the CHF remains the strongest, while the GBP is the weakest but off the lows for the day.





The major indices are opening mixed in the US. The NASDAQ is higher. The S&P and Dow industrial average are lower.