Major indices rebound after Friday's declines
Technical Analysis
Major indices up about 0.6%
The US indices are rebounding after Friday's decline saw the Dow industrial average fall point -0.75% and the NASDAQ index fall by -0.42%. The S&P index fell by -0.68%.
In trading today, the early snapshot shows that the major indices are near +0.6% across the board.
in other markets:
- S&P index +21 points or 0.59% 3578.61
- NASDAQ index up 66 points or 0.56% at 11921
- Dow industrial average up 193 points or 0.66% at 29457
- spot gold is down $3.70 or -0.20% $1867.40.
- Spot silver is down $0.12 or -0.52% $24.04.
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.31 or 0.73% $42.73
in the US debt market yields are higher but off the highest levels:
- 2 year 0.159%, +0.2 basis points
- 10 year 0.843%, +2.0 basis points
- 30 year 1.547%, +2.7 basis points
In the Forex, the GBP remains the strongest while the USD remains the weakest.