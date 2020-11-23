Major indices rebound after Friday's declines

Major indices up about 0.6%

The US indices are rebounding after Friday's decline saw the Dow industrial average fall point -0.75% and the NASDAQ index fall by -0.42%. The S&P index fell by -0.68%.





In trading today, the early snapshot shows that the major indices are near +0.6% across the board.





S&P index +21 points or 0.59% 3578.61



NASDAQ index up 66 points or 0.56% at 11921



Dow industrial average up 193 points or 0.66% at 29457



spot gold is down $3.70 or -0.20% $1867.40.

Spot silver is down $0.12 or -0.52% $24.04.



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.31 or 0.73% $42.73

in the US debt market yields are higher but off the highest levels:

2 year 0.159%, +0.2 basis points



10 year 0.843%, +2.0 basis points



30 year 1.547%, +2.7 basis points

In the Forex, the GBP remains the strongest while the USD remains the weakest.





in other markets: