Major indices rebound from Friday's sharp declines

The snapshot of the market is currently showing:

S&P index up 34.6 points or 1.06% the 3305

NASDAQ index is up 89 points or 0.82% at 11002



Dow industrial average is up 352 points or 1.34% at 26853



In other markets near the stock opening: spot gold is up $11.90 or 0.63% $1890.70



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.29 -0.81% $35.51



US 10 year yields are trading down 3.87 basis points at 0.835%



