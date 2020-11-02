Major indices rebound from Friday's sharp declines
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ up 100 points. Dow is the biggest percentage gain orThe major indices have rebounded from Friday's sharp declines. The NASDAQ is up run hundred points. The Dow industrial average is leading the way with a gain close to 1.4%.
The snapshot of the market is currently showing:
- S&P index up 34.6 points or 1.06% the 3305
- NASDAQ index is up 89 points or 0.82% at 11002
- Dow industrial average is up 352 points or 1.34% at 26853
In other markets near the stock opening:
- spot gold is up $11.90 or 0.63% $1890.70
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.29 -0.81% $35.51
- US 10 year yields are trading down 3.87 basis points at 0.835%