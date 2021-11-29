Major indices retrace some of the declines from Friday's trade

Major indices move down over 2.2% on Friday. Some of those declines have been retraced





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 253 points or 0.73% at 35152.



S&P index up 50 points or 1.09% at 4646



NASDAQ index up 202 points or 1.31% at 15696



Russel 2000 is up 20.29 points or 0.90% at 2266.22 a look around other markets shows:

Spot gold down $3.11 or -0.17% at $1788.05



Spot silver is down five cents -0.22% at $23.06



Crude oil is trading around $72.60 up sharply from the low on Friday at $67.40



Bitcoin trade above and below the $57,000 level in the New York session

US yields continue to rebound with the 10 year now up near eight basis points on the day.





The USD has rebounded higher in early NY trading. The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest.

The major US stock indices fell over 2.2% on Friday. They rebounding higher to today at the opening with the NASDAQ index leading the way.