Major indices run back to the upside in early New York trading
Technical Analysis
Major indices open with strong gains
The major US stock indices are opening with strong gains as the buyers run the indices higher. The NASDAQ index is a leading the run with a 1.4% gain.
A snapshot of the indices a few minutes into the opening is showing:
looking at the Dow stocks, Boeing is leading the way with a 3.16% gain followed by American Express at 2.77% and Bank of America 2.57%. Overall financials are doing better than the market. Deutsche Bank is up 4.46% as it tries to build of all-time lows. Citigroup is currently up 2.51% and J.P. Morgan is up 2.09%.
- S&P index +37 points or 1.27% at 2960
- NASDAQ index up 126 points or 1.37% at 9312
- Dow industrial average up 302 points or 1.24% at 24507
Other big gainers today include:
- Beyond Meat, up 5.53%
- United Airlines up 4.92%
- Facebook continues to run higher and is up 3.7%
- Twitter is up 4.32%
- Broadcom is up 3.07%