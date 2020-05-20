Major indices run back to the upside in early New York trading

Major indices open with strong gains

The major US stock indices are opening with strong gains as the buyers run the indices higher. The NASDAQ index is a leading the run with a 1.4% gain.







A snapshot of the indices a few minutes into the opening is showing:



S&P index +37 points or 1.27% at 2960



NASDAQ index up 126 points or 1.37% at 9312



Dow industrial average up 302 points or 1.24% at 24507







Other big gainers today include:



Beyond Meat, up 5.53%



United Airlines up 4.92%



Facebook continues to run higher and is up 3.7%



Twitter is up 4.32%



Broadcom is up 3.07%



looking at the Dow stocks, Boeing is leading the way with a 3.16% gain followed by American Express at 2.77% and Bank of America 2.57%. Overall financials are doing better than the market. Deutsche Bank is up 4.46% as it tries to build of all-time lows. Citigroup is currently up 2.51% and J.P. Morgan is up 2.09%.