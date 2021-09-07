Major indices set to open marginally lower

Earlier market gains are erased as the US market moves toward the open for the week





The futures are now implying a lower levels in the major indices to start the trading week.





S&P, -2.5 points



Dow, -26.5 points



NASDAQ -14 points

The NASDAQ index did closes at a record level on Friday. The S&P close just below its all-time high at 4536.94 Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US stock market is set to open after the Labor Day holiday on Monday. The major indices were marginally higher at the start of the North American session, but have since tilted more to the downside.