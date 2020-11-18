Major indices tumble lower into the close. Indices close at session lows.

S&P index and Dow industrial average closed down around -1.10%

The major indices slip lower in trading today after earlier gains.
  • Russell 2000 and down transports at record intraday high, but are closing lower
  • S&P and Dow industrial average each fall around -1.16%
  • All S&P sectors closed lower
  • utilities healthcare and energy were the hardest hit
  • Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks close lower for the 1st time in 4 days (-1.26%)
  • Dow and S&P, NASDAQ post 2 day losing streak
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -41.76 points or -1.16% at 3567.77. It's high price reached 3619.09. The low price extended to 3567.33
  • NASDAQ index fell -97.73 points or -0.82% at 11801.68. The high price reached 11942.49. The low price extended to 11799.96
  • Dow industrial average fell -345.25 points or -1.16% at 29438.10. It's high price reached 29930.05. The low price extended to 29432.84
  • The Russell 2000 index up small-cap stocks fell -22.59 points or -1.26% to 1769.32 after reaching an all-time intraday high of 1805.203. The Russell index fell sharply in March but his up 83.72% from that low.

