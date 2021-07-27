Major indices snap 5 day winning streak

No record closes for major indices





Microsoft is trading down $3.11 at $285.94

Apple is trading down $2.42 at $146.57

Google is trading down $-48.99 at $2631.71

AMD is trading down $-0.92 at $90.89

Starbucks is trading down eight cents at $125.98. highlights today NASDAQ on pace for worst the day since May 12

Dow was down -266 points at the session low

NASDAQ was down 337 point at the session low

S&P was down -50 point at its session lows

utilities/real estate the biggest gainers

tech consumer discretionary the biggest laggards

new highs 54 new lows 239 The final numbers are showing: S&P index -20.6 points or -0.47% at 4401.70

NASDAQ index -180.14 points or -1.21% at 14,660.58

Dow felt -84.67 points or -0.24% at 35,059.64

Russell 2000-25.09 points or -1.13% at 2191.83

The major US indices have snapped their five day winning streak ahead of the key earnings including Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Starbucks.