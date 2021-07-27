Major indices snap 5 day winning streak
Technical Analysis
No record closes for major indicesThe major US indices have snapped their five day winning streak ahead of the key earnings including Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Starbucks.
- Microsoft is trading down $3.11 at $285.94
- Apple is trading down $2.42 at $146.57
- Google is trading down $-48.99 at $2631.71
- AMD is trading down $-0.92 at $90.89
- Starbucks is trading down eight cents at $125.98.
highlights today
- NASDAQ on pace for worst the day since May 12
- Dow was down -266 points at the session low
- NASDAQ was down 337 point at the session low
- S&P was down -50 point at its session lows
- utilities/real estate the biggest gainers
- tech consumer discretionary the biggest laggards
- new highs 54 new lows 239
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -20.6 points or -0.47% at 4401.70
- NASDAQ index -180.14 points or -1.21% at 14,660.58
- Dow felt -84.67 points or -0.24% at 35,059.64
- Russell 2000-25.09 points or -1.13% at 2191.83