Major indices snap three days losing streak

NASDAQ still 7% below the all-time high

The major indices snapped there three days losing streak.  However, 
  • The Dow, S&P are on track for the worst week since late January.
  • The NASDAQ is on track for its worst week since February 26 
  • The NASDAQ is still 7% below its all-time high
On a positive note Dow has the best day since March 26

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 49.45 points or 1.22% at 4112.49. The high reached 4132. The low price extended 24079.80. At the high the index was up 1.7%
  • NASDAQ index rose 93.31 points or 0.72% at 13124.99. The high reached 13247.87. The low extended to 13007.24. At the high the index was up 1.66%. The index did turn negative and traded down -0.19% at it's lows
  • Dow industrial average closed up 433.79 points or 1.29% at 34021.45. It's high reached 34181.77. The low reached 33623.49. At the low, the Dow industrial average was up 0.11%. At the high the index reached 1.77%.
After the close Disney is reporting higher earnings but missing on the revenues and Disney+ subscribers. As a result the price has moved sharply lower and trades down around 4% in after-hours trading.

AirBNB is also trading lower by around 5% in after-hours trading as markets react negatively to their earnings report.


