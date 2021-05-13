Major indices snap three days losing streak
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ still 7% below the all-time highThe major indices snapped there three days losing streak. However,
- The Dow, S&P are on track for the worst week since late January.
- The NASDAQ is on track for its worst week since February 26
- The NASDAQ is still 7% below its all-time high
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 49.45 points or 1.22% at 4112.49. The high reached 4132. The low price extended 24079.80. At the high the index was up 1.7%
- NASDAQ index rose 93.31 points or 0.72% at 13124.99. The high reached 13247.87. The low extended to 13007.24. At the high the index was up 1.66%. The index did turn negative and traded down -0.19% at it's lows
- Dow industrial average closed up 433.79 points or 1.29% at 34021.45. It's high reached 34181.77. The low reached 33623.49. At the low, the Dow industrial average was up 0.11%. At the high the index reached 1.77%.
After the close Disney is reporting higher earnings but missing on the revenues and Disney+ subscribers. As a result the price has moved sharply lower and trades down around 4% in after-hours trading.
AirBNB is also trading lower by around 5% in after-hours trading as markets react negatively to their earnings report.