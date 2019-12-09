Major indices trade to session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

S&P index down -0.26%. NASDAQ index down -0.28%

There is not any news, but the prod stock indices are trading to new session lows. 

  • The S&P index reached 3136.64.  We are currently trading at 3137.98, -7.94 points or -0.26%
  • The Nasdaq just reached 2687.77.  The price is currently trading at 2632.34, -24.2 points or -0.28%
  • The Dow is down -87.10 points at 27927.80. The low reached 27914.35.
Shares of Apple are getting hit today. There shares are down -1.33% at $267.10. Disney is also lower by -1.19% at $145.93.

Other losers today include:
  • Micron, -2.2%
  • Styker, -2.3%
  • Beyond Meat, -2.15%

The biggest gainer in the Dow is Home Depot. It is up 1.25% at $217.

Other gainers today:
  • Tesla shares are up 2.11%
  • Slack, +1.96%
  • Papa John's, +1.54%

ForexLive
