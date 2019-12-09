Major indices trade to session lows

S&P index down -0.26%. NASDAQ index down -0.28%

There is not any news, but the prod stock indices are trading to new session lows.





The S&P index reached 3136.64. We are currently trading at 3137.98, -7.94 points or -0.26%

The Nasdaq just reached 2687.77. The price is currently trading at 2632.34, -24.2 points or -0.28%

The Dow is down -87.10 points at 27927.80. The low reached 27914.35. Shares of Apple are getting hit today. There shares are down -1.33% at $267.10. Disney is also lower by -1.19% at $145.93.







Other losers today include:



Micron, -2.2%

Styker, -2.3%

Beyond Meat, -2.15%





The biggest gainer in the Dow is Home Depot. It is up 1.25% at $217.







Other gainers today:

