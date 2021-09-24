Major indices trading lower with the NASDAQ index the weakest

NASDAQ indices three day win streak in jeopardy





The two day win streak in the S&P and Dow is at risk. The three day win streak in the NASDAQ is also at risk.





A snapshot of the market a minutes into the opening is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -14.09 points or -0.04% at 34744



S&P index -5.49 points or -0.13% at 4443.29



NASDAQ index -68 points or -0.45% 14984.10

A look at the other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold $-1.33 or -0.08% at $1741.49



Spot silver is down $0.31 -1.44% at $22.16



WTI crude oil futures trading near unchanged at $73.30



Bitcoin is trading down $3164 at $41,739

In the US debt market, the yields are moving higher with the 10 year now up 3.7 basis points and the 30 year up 3.8 basis points. The 10 year yield reach 1.452% overnight. The current yield is at 1.447%.





The US dollar has continued its run to the upside, and remains the strongest of the majors. The NZD and AUD remain the weakest of the majors.





The major indices are trading lower with the NASDAQ index the weakest of the majors.