Major indices trading lower at the start of the trading week
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ trades above and below unchanged in early trading
The major indices are trading lower at the start of the trading week. The NASDAQ is on a six-day winning streak. That is in jeopardy today. However the NASDAQ is outperforming the S&P and Dow in early New York trading.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows
in the US debt market, yields are lower on the day with the yield curve flattening a bit.
- S&P index -12 points or -0.38% the 3085.63
- NASDAQ index -6.4 points toward -0.07% and 9939.6
- Dow industrial average -140 points or -0.52% at 25735
- 2 year 0.183%, -0.2 basis points
- 5 year 0.315%, -1.1 basis point
- 10 year 0.677%, -1.6 basis points
- 30 year 1.430%, -2.7 basis points
in other markets, gold prices are moving to the upside and trading at session highs. Spot gold is up $14.70 or 0.84% at 1758.63
In the oil complex, WTI crude oil futures for July delivery is trading down $0.08 or -0.2% at $39.67. The August contract is trading up $0.05 or +0.13% at $39.88