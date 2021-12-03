Major indices trading mixed in early US trading
NASDAQ lower. S&P and Dow modestly higherTen minutes into the opening, the major indices are trading mixed:
- Dow industrial average is up 84 points or 0.24% at 34725
- S&P is up 11.5 points or 0.25% at 4588.30
- NASDAQ index is down 23 points or -0.15% at 15363
in other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $4.68 or 0.25% at 1773.25
- Spot silver is unchanged at $22.38
- crude oil is trading near $69 and $68.91
- the price of bitcoin is trading at $56,666
In the US debt market, yields are higher after the US jobs report with the yield curve continuing to flatten: