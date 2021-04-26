Major indices trading positive in early New York trading

Major indices higher in the day





A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index up 11.34 points or 0.27% have 4191.45



NASDAQ index is up 43 points or 0.31% at 14059



Dow industrial average is up 99 points or 0.29% of 34142

The major indices are trading higher in the day in early near trading. The S&P index reached a all time intraday high on Friday at 4194.2 but could not close above the all time high close at 4187.32. The Nasdaq index is getting closer to its all time high at 14175.12. The Dow industrial average all time high comes in at 34256.75. The current price is also within shouting distance of a new record.