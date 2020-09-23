Major indices tumbled lower. NASDAQ down 3% on the day
Technical Analysis
S&P index falls over 2%
The S&P index and NASDAQ index closed lower for the 5th time in 6 days. All 11 sectors of the S&P moved lower. Stocks closed near their session lows with the NASDAQ index tumbling over 3%. The S&P index is 9% away from its high. The NASDAQ index is now 12% from its all-time high. The major indices are on track for their 4th week in a row lower.
No good news in all those statistics.
A look at the final numbers show:
Big losers today included:
- S&P index -78.65 points or -2.37% at 3236.92. The low for the day reach 3232.57
- NASDAQ index fell 330.565 points or -3.02% to 10632.96. The low price reached 10612.91
- Dow industrial average fell -525.05 points or -1.92% to 26763.13. The low price reached 26716.12
- Albemarle, -15.61%
- Tesla, -10.3%
- US steel, -8.06%
- Lyft, -4.73%
- Chevron, -4.73%
- Salesforce -4.73%
- Amazon, -4.18%
- Schlumberger a, -4.15%
- Netflix, -4.14%
- Apple, -4.09%
- Nvidia, -4.05%
- Intuit, -3.89%
- Square, -3.89%
- AMD, -3.84%
- Boeing, -3.6%
Winners today included:
- Nike, +8.77%
- Western Digital, +6.72%
- Twitter, +6.11%
- Zoom, +1.62%
- Chipotle, +1.2%
- Chewy, +0.94%
- First solar, +0.71%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +0.39%
- Micron, +0.32%
- J&J, +0.12%
GoodRX came public today at a IPO price of $33. The price opened at $46, moved to a high price of $51.78 and is closing at $50.50 (a nice symmetrical number), up 53.03% on its 1st day of trading. There are some happy longs out there.