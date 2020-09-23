Major indices tumbled lower. NASDAQ down 3% on the day

S&P index falls over 2%

The S&P index and NASDAQ index closed lower for the 5th time in 6 days. All 11 sectors of the S&P moved lower. Stocks closed near their session lows with the NASDAQ index tumbling over 3%. The S&P index is 9% away from its high. The NASDAQ index is now 12% from its all-time high. The major indices are on track for their 4th week in a row lower.







No good news in all those statistics.







A look at the final numbers show:



S&P index -78.65 points or -2.37% at 3236.92. The low for the day reach 3232.57



NASDAQ index fell 330.565 points or -3.02% to 10632.96. The low price reached 10612.91



Dow industrial average fell -525.05 points or -1.92% to 26763.13. The low price reached 26716.12





Albemarle, -15.61%

Tesla, -10.3%



US steel, -8.06%



Lyft, -4.73%



Chevron, -4.73%



Salesforce -4.73%



Amazon, -4.18%



Schlumberger a, -4.15%



Netflix, -4.14%



Apple, -4.09%



Nvidia, -4.05%



Intuit, -3.89%



Square, -3.89%



AMD, -3.84%



Boeing, -3.6%

Winners today included:

Nike, +8.77%



Western Digital, +6.72%



Twitter, +6.11%



Zoom, +1.62%



Chipotle, +1.2%



Chewy, +0.94%



First solar, +0.71%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, +0.39%



Micron, +0.32%



J&J, +0.12%

GoodRX came public today at a IPO price of $33. The price opened at $46, moved to a high price of $51.78 and is closing at $50.50 (a nice symmetrical number), up 53.03% on its 1st day of trading. There are some happy longs out there.

Big losers today included: