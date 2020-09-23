Major indices tumbled lower. NASDAQ down 3% on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

S&P index falls over 2%

The S&P index and NASDAQ index closed lower for the 5th time in 6 days. All 11 sectors of the S&P moved lower. Stocks closed near their session lows with the NASDAQ index tumbling over 3%. The S&P index is 9% away from its high. The NASDAQ index is now 12% from its all-time high. The major indices are on track for their 4th week in a row lower.

No good news in all those statistics.

A look at the final numbers show:
  • S&P index -78.65 points or -2.37% at 3236.92. The low for the day reach 3232.57
  • NASDAQ index fell 330.565 points or -3.02% to 10632.96. The low price reached 10612.91
  • Dow industrial average fell -525.05 points or -1.92% to 26763.13. The low price reached 26716.12

Big losers today included:
  • Albemarle, -15.61%
  • Tesla, -10.3%
  • US steel, -8.06%
  • Lyft, -4.73%
  • Chevron, -4.73%
  • Salesforce -4.73%
  • Amazon, -4.18%
  • Schlumberger a, -4.15%
  • Netflix, -4.14%
  • Apple, -4.09%
  • Nvidia, -4.05%
  • Intuit, -3.89%
  • Square, -3.89%
  • AMD, -3.84%
  • Boeing, -3.6%
Winners today included:
  • Nike, +8.77%
  • Western Digital, +6.72%
  • Twitter, +6.11%
  • Zoom, +1.62%
  • Chipotle, +1.2%
  • Chewy, +0.94%
  • First solar, +0.71%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +0.39%
  • Micron, +0.32%
  • J&J, +0.12%
GoodRX came public today at a IPO price of $33. The price opened at $46, moved to a high price of $51.78 and is closing at $50.50 (a nice symmetrical number), up 53.03% on its 1st day of trading. There are some happy longs out there.  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose