Major indices turn positive. Russell 2000 leads the charge again

Author: Greg Michalowski

Russell 2000 index up over 1%

As trading winds down for the day, the major indices are all back in the black. The gains are led by the small-cap Russell index which is up 1.23%.

A look at the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 6.5 points or 0.15% at 4233.02. The earlier high for the day reached 4236.74. The all time high price for the S&P is at 4238.04.  
  • NASDAQ index is up 62.6 points or 0.45% at 13944.30. The earlier high reached 13 91.72
  • Dow is up 23 points or 0.07% at 34653.03. Its high for the day reached 34665.38.
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading up 28 points or 1.23% at 1347. The index rose 1.43% yesterday. 

