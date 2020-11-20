Major stock indices are opening marginally lower

Final trading day of the week





A snapshot of the markets currently shows



S&P index -2.9 points or -0.08% 3579.03



NASDAQ index -14 points or -0.12% 11890



Dow industrial average -57 points or -0.2% and 29423

In other markets:



Spot gold is trading up $11 or 0.6% at $1877.93



Spot silver is trading up $0.40 or 1.64% at $24.44



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.14 or -0.34% of $41.60

In the US debt market:



2 year yield 0.161%, unchanged



5 year 0.381%, +0.8 basis points



10 year 0.845%, +1.6 basis points



30 year 1.557%, +1.2 basis points

In the forex market, the order of the strongest of the weakest remains exactly the same as it was at the beginning of the New York session. The NZD is the strongest followed by the AUD. The JPY and EUR are the weakest. The USD is modestly lower overall from earlier NY levels.











For the week, the Dow is marginally lower at -0.18%. The S&P index is up 1.13% this week and the Nasdaq is up 0.5%

The major stock indices in the US are opening marginally lower to start Friday trading. The S&P and NASDAQ are trading just below unchanged.