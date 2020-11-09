Major stock indices open up sharply higher with the Dow industrial leading the way

Dow industrial average and S&P trade at record highs







S&P index up 124 points or 3.53% to 3634.



NASDAQ index up 81 points or 0.68% 11975.



Dow industrial average up 1478 points or 5.23% 29807.

All time high prices coming into today were at:

S&P index 3588.11. The high price reached 3645.99



Dow industrial average 29568.57. The high price reached 29933.83



NASDAQ index 12074.06. The high price reached 12072.83

The US stocks opened sharply lower with the Dow industrial leading the way. The S&P and Dow industrial average indices have reached a new record high in early trading. The NASDAQ index is just short of the record level.