Major stock indices open up sharply higher with the Dow industrial leading the way
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average and S&P trade at record highsThe US stocks opened sharply lower with the Dow industrial leading the way. The S&P and Dow industrial average indices have reached a new record high in early trading. The NASDAQ index is just short of the record level.
The snapshot of the major indices currently shows
- S&P index up 124 points or 3.53% to 3634.
- NASDAQ index up 81 points or 0.68% 11975.
- Dow industrial average up 1478 points or 5.23% 29807.
All time high prices coming into today were at:
- S&P index 3588.11. The high price reached 3645.99
- Dow industrial average 29568.57. The high price reached 29933.83
- NASDAQ index 12074.06. The high price reached 12072.83