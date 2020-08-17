Major US indices are opening higher

A snapshot a few minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index up 10.79 points or 0.32% at 3383.64



NASDAQ index up 64.08 points or 0.58% at 11083.38



Dow industrial average up 34.94 points or 0.13% at 27965.90



In the US debt market the yields are mostly lower with the 2 year trading unchanged:



2 year 0.145%, unchanged



5 year 0.2818%, -1.2 basis points



10 year 0.6817%, -2.7 basis points



30 year 1.418%, -2.8 basis points

Spot gold is trading up $21.61 or 1.1% at $1966.73. The price of gold got a boost after reports on late Friday that Warren Buffett had invested in Barrick Gold. That is helping the gold miners and helping to push gold prices up high as well. Spot silver is also higher by 0.8 $0.09 or 3.38% at $27.34.







WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $42. That is down $0.01 on the day.







The US dollar has moved lower in the New York session and trades at lows for the day vs. the EUR, JPY, CHF, CAD, and AUD. The USD is now the weakest of the majors while the AUD is the strongest.













