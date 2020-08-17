Major US indices are opening higher

Gains are led by the NASDAQ index

The major US indices are opening higher to start the trading week, with the NASDAQ index leading the way.

A snapshot a few minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index up 10.79 points or 0.32% at 3383.64
  • NASDAQ index up 64.08 points or 0.58% at 11083.38
  • Dow industrial average up 34.94 points or 0.13% at 27965.90
In the US debt market the yields are mostly lower with the 2 year trading unchanged:
  • 2 year 0.145%, unchanged
  • 5 year 0.2818%, -1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 0.6817%, -2.7 basis points
  • 30 year 1.418%, -2.8 basis points
Spot gold is trading up $21.61 or 1.1% at $1966.73. The price of gold got a boost after reports on late Friday that Warren Buffett had invested in Barrick Gold. That is helping the gold miners and helping to push gold prices up high as well. Spot silver is also higher by 0.8 $0.09 or 3.38% at $27.34.

WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $42. That is down $0.01 on the day.

The US dollar has moved lower in the New York session and trades at lows for the day vs. the EUR, JPY, CHF, CAD, and AUD. The USD is now the  weakest of the majors while the  AUD is the strongest. 

The USD is weaker and is the weakest of the major currencies

